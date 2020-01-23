Wall Street opens lower on virus scare, mixed earnings

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday on rising worries over the coronavirus outbreak in China that prompted a lockdown of two cities in the country, with a mixed bag of results adding to the dour sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.25 points, or 0.26per cent, at the open to 29,111.02. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.98 points, or 0.18per cent, at 3,315.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.05 points, or 0.06per cent, to 9,377.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)