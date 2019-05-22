Wall Street opens lower on worries of escalating trade war

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Wednesday, as fears of a possible escalation in the trade war between the United States and China were rekindkled after reports that Washington could impose sanctions on another Chinese company.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.87 points, or 0.23per cent, at the open to 25,818.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.30 points, or 0.29per cent, at 2,856.06. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.92 points, or 0.46per cent, to 7,749.81 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)