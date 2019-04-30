Wall Street opens mixed; Alphabet weighs on S&P 500, Nasdaq

U.S. stock index futures were muted on Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set intraday records, with investors going through the latest batch of earnings and weak data from China.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened mixed on Tuesday, as investors parsed a barrage of earnings reports, while a slump in shares of Google-parent Alphabet weighed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.17 points, or 0.15per cent, at the open to 26,594.56.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.89 points, or 0.20per cent, at 2,937.14. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.94 points, or 0.70per cent, to 8,104.91 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)