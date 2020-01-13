Wall Street opens near record highs ahead of trade deal, earnings

The expected signing of a trade deal between the United States and China kept U.S. stock futures near record levels on Monday, while investors looked forward to the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened near all-time highs on Monday as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, as well as the start of fourth-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.24 points, or 0.16per cent, at the open to 28,869.01. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.78 points, or 0.18per cent, at 3,271.13. The Nasdaq Composite gained 34.86 points, or 0.38per cent, to 9,213.72 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)