Wall Street opens slightly higher as oil, tech resist tariff woes

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a rise in oil prices and concessions that analysts said made the latest round of trade tariffs on China less damaging than initially feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 26,076.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.94 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,890.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.77 points, or 0.10 percent, to 7,903.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)