Wall Street opens slightly higher as oil, tech resist tariff woes

NEW YORK: US stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday (Sep 18), buoyed by a rise in oil prices and concessions that analysts said made the latest round of trade tariffs on China less damaging than initially feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 26,076.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.94 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,890.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.77 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 7,903.57 at the opening bell.

