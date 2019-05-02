Wall Street opens slightly lower after mixed bag of earnings

02 May 2019 07:45PM (Updated: 02 May 2019 09:40PM )

U.S. stock index futures were modestly higher on Thursday, as investors looked past the Federal Reserve's patient stance on monetary policy and awaited more earnings reports.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings, while the Federal Reserve dented hopes of a cut in interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.99 points, or 0.09per cent, at the open to 26,407.15.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.57 points, or 0.05per cent, at 2,922.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.16 points, or 0.04per cent, to 8,046.48 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)