Wall Street opens slightly lower after mixed bank reports

U.S. stock futures were trading flat on Tuesday as investors parsed through the earnings report from JPMorgan Chase and awaited results from Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as bank shares fell after a batch of mixed quarterly reports from Wall Street lenders JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.84 points, or 0.04per cent, at the open to 27,349.32. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.17 points, or 0.07per cent, at 3,012.13. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.53 points, or 0.08per cent, to 8,251.66 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)