Wall Street opens slightly lower as virus cases mount

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday on hopes of stimulus-fueled economic recovery even though sentiment remained fragile amid growing evidence of a surge in the coronavirus infections.

FILE PHOTO: Traders exit the 11 Wall St. door of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened sightly lower on Monday as concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections fueled worries of another setback to business activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.38 points, or 0.02per cent, at the open to 25,865.08. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.32 points, or 0.11per cent, at 3,094.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01per cent, to 9,945.49 at the opening bell.

