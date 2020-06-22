Wall Street opens slightly lower as virus cases mount

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday on hopes of stimulus-fueled economic recovery even though sentiment remained fragile amid growing evidence of a surge in the coronavirus infections.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened sightly lower on Monday as concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections fueled worries of another setback to business activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.38 points, or 0.02per cent, at the open to 25,865.08. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.32 points, or 0.11per cent, at 3,094.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01per cent, to 9,945.49 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)