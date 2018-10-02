Wall Street opens slightly lower on Italian concerns

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday after anti-euro comments from an Italian lawmaker reignited investor worries over a euro zone breakup and relief from a reworked NAFTA deal faded.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday, with bank stocks the biggest drags, pressured by turmoil in European markets following an Italian lawmaker's anti-euro comments and as relief from a reworked NAFTA deal faded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.30 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 26,648.91. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.79 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,923.80. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.83 points, or 0.16 percent, to 8,024.48 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)