Wall Street opens slightly stronger amid stimulus hopes, easing trade tensions

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Friday as an interest rate cut by China's central bank and signs of co-operation on trade between the world's two largest economies allayed concerns about a slowdown in global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.39 points, or 0.03per cent, at the open to 27,102.18. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.63 points, or 0.05per cent, at 3,008.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.00 points, or 0.02per cent, to 8,184.88 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)