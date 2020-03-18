Wall Street pounded as trading resumes

The S&P 500 index fell on Wednesday when trading resumed after an initial automatic 15-minute cutout, as investors priced in a complete breakdown in business activity and consumer spending from the coronavirus pandemic.

With airports and hotels emptying and airlines asking staff to take unpaid leave to stem losses, the S&P 1500 airlines index sank 27.6per cent, while shares in Hilton , Marriott and Hyatt hotels fell by 25.5per cent to 36.5per cent.

President Trump's request for Congress to approve US$500 billion in cash payments to taxpayers along with US$50 billion in loans for airlines did little to stem the bleeding.

At 1:11 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,713.37 points, or 8.07per cent, at 19,524.01, the S&P 500 was down 180.39 points, or 7.13per cent, at 2,348.80 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 474.67 points, or 6.47per cent, at 6,860.11.

If the S&P 500 falls 13per cent, it will trigger a level-2 circuit breaker and halt trading again for 15 minutes.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

