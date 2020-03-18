Wall Street pounded as trading resumes

The S&P 500 index fell on Wednesday when trading resumed after an initial automatic 15-minute cutout, as investors priced in a complete breakdown in business activity and consumer spending from the coronavirus pandemic.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York
A screen shows U.S. President Donald Trump on his daily White House coronavirus briefing as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
With airports and hotels emptying and airlines asking staff to take unpaid leave to stem losses, the S&P 1500 airlines index sank 27.6per cent, while shares in Hilton , Marriott and Hyatt hotels fell by 25.5per cent to 36.5per cent.

President Trump's request for Congress to approve US$500 billion in cash payments to taxpayers along with US$50 billion in loans for airlines did little to stem the bleeding.

At 1:11 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,713.37 points, or 8.07per cent, at 19,524.01, the S&P 500 was down 180.39 points, or 7.13per cent, at 2,348.80 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 474.67 points, or 6.47per cent, at 6,860.11.

If the S&P 500 falls 13per cent, it will trigger a level-2 circuit breaker and halt trading again for 15 minutes.

