Wall Street pushed down by weak data, trade worries

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

6 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the United States and China imposed new tariffs on each other and data showed U.S. factory activity shrank in August for the first time since 2016, renewing growth fears.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors worried about global growth prospects after data showed U.S. factory activity shrank in August for the first time since 2016 and the United States and China imposed new tariffs on each other over the weekend.

Investors fled riskier assets as the latest round of tariffs and the lack of a date for a resumption of U.S.-China talks gnawed at any hopes for a resolution to the long-running trade war, which has rattled markets for months and weighed on world economies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Compounding the uncertainty, the Institute for Supply Management said early in the day that its index of national factory activity dropped to 49.1, compared with a reading of 51.1 estimated by analysts polled by Reuters.

"If anything the U.S. manufacturing data signals that the new tariffs couldn't come at a worse time. It's bad news on top of bad news. That's why investors are so focused on negotiations" said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell based in New York.

"Not only have expectations been receding for a U.S.-China deal but they can't even agree on a date to meet," said Young.

He also cited growing uncertainty around Brexit as a concern for investors. British lawmakers on Tuesday triggered a vote that could allow them to stop Boris Johnson pursuing a "no-deal" Brexit, a challenge that the government warned would prompt the prime minister to seek an election on Oct. 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in the day data showed British construction companies last month suffered the sharpest drop in new orders since the financial crisis amid Brexit jitters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 285.26 points, or 1.08per cent, to 26,118.02, the S&P 500 lost 20.19 points, or 0.69per cent, to 2,906.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.72 points, or 1.11per cent, to 7,874.16.

Trade-sensitive industrials fell 1.4per cent, making for the biggest percentage loser among the S&P 11 major sectors. Technology stocks fell 1.3per cent, weighed down by chipmakers, which have a large revenue exposure to China. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropped 1.8per cent.

Boeing Co shares , tumbled 2.7per cent providing the biggest drag for the Dow, after the Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday a global panel of experts will need a few more weeks to finish its review of the company's 737 MAX certification.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

U.S. casino operators felt the brunt of slowing economic growth in China as gambling hub Macau posted weak August casino revenue. Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp , Wynn Resorts Ltd and MGM Resorts International fell between 2per cent and almost 4per cent.

The only sectors that gained ground were utilities , rising 1.8per cent, real estate , climbing 1.3per cent and consumer staples , which closed the session up 0.5per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.61-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.50-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 43 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 134 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges 6.72 billion shares changed hands compared with the 6.99 billion average for the last 20 sessions.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)