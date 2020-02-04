Wall Street rallies as China measures ease virus fears

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on pace to unwind losses from last week as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after China's central bank intervened for the second day.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on pace to unwind losses from last week as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after China's central bank intervened for the second day.

China injected 1.7 trillion yuan (US$242.74 billion) via reverse repos on Monday and Tuesday, helping Chinese stocks reverse some losses and lifting the world equity index .

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stimulus boosted investor sentiment even as several economists cut forecasts for 2020 global growth as the fast-spreading virus hampers business operations in the world's second largest economy.

"If China is doing what it needs to contain the worst-case scenario from a financial perspective, then maybe the weakness we saw last week was a little overdone," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.

The S&P 500 has so far recouped 2per cent loss from last week, which was its the steepest weekly drop in six months. The Nasdaq was just shy of a record high.

Technology stocks , which are typically sensitive to growth related concerns in China, led the charge with their 2.5per cent gain. The China-focused Philadelphia SE semiconductor index climbed 2.8per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alphabet Inc dropped 3.3per cent after Google's advertising business and new data about YouTube and Google Cloud broadly disappointed.

At 11:29 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 484.06 points, or 1.70per cent, at 28,883.87, the S&P 500 was up 53.26 points, or 1.64per cent, at 3,302.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 170.28 points, or 1.84per cent, at 9,443.68.

Adding to the optimism was data that showed new orders for U.S.-made goods rose by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in December. It comes a day after a surprise rebound in factory activity in January.

The fourth-quarter earnings season is half done and nearly 70per cent of companies that have reported so far have surpassed earnings estimates.

Ralph Lauren Corp jumped 9.1per cent after the retailer's holiday-quarter profit beat market expectations.

Health insurer Centene Corp slipped about 1.5per cent, weighed down by a surge in quarterly medical costs.

Investors were also keeping an eye on the U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race, where officials blamed "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in Iowa's caucus results.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.18-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.94-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 58 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 99 new highs and 30 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Sruthi Sankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)