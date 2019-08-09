Wall Street rallies as trade war panic subsides

NEW YORK: US stocks forged higher on Thursday (Aug 8) as tech shares advanced and Treasury yields continued to recover from this week's trade war scare.

The gains for the day drove the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq indices back in to positive territory after several wild days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.12 points (1.43 per cent) to finish at 26,378.19 while the S&P 500 gained 54.11 points (1.88 per cent), settling at 2,938.09.

The Nasdaq added 176.33 points (2.24 per cent), closing at 8,039.16.

US equities have yo-yoed this month, battered by disappointment with the Federal Reserve, frightening economic data out of Europe, falling Treasury yields and a sudden deterioration in the US-China trade war.

But yields on the 10-year US Treasury were up 0.02 percentage point at around 1.72 per cent, a day after touching three-year low.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I don't think that the risks are passed. I doubt that the worst is over yet," Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors told AFP. "Typically, August, September, October are not very healthy periods for the market."

Among individual companies, Symantec soared 12.3 per cent following reports the security software was close to being acquired by Broadcom for around US$10 billion. A deal for part of Symantec's business was announced after the close.

Microchip maker AMD flew 16.2 per cent higher after launching new processor chips and adding Google and Twitter as customers.

But Kraft Heinz sank 8.6 per cent after writing down several businesses and posting a decline in net sales for the first half of 2019.