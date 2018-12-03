Wall Street rallies on US-China trade truce

U.S. stock index futures jumped around 2 percent on Monday, set to add to last week's strong gains, after the United States and China declared a temporary trade truce.

NEW YORK: Wall Street's major indexes rallied on Monday following a truce between the United States and China in their trade war, which has clouded the outlook for the stock market for much of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 287.97 points, or 1.13 percent, to 25,826.43, the S&P 500 gained 26.05 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,786.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 99.26 points, or 1.35 percent, to 7,429.79.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler)