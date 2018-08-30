Wall Street rally halted by trade worries

U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Thursday as optimism over U.S.-Canada trade talks was overshadowed by concerns over Washington's tariff dispute with China, which has been the bigger weight on the market for most of the year.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks ended their four-day winning streak on Thursday as trade anxieties resurfaced and investors sold risk ahead of the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.51 points, or 0.53 percent, to 25,987.06, the S&P 500 lost 12.91 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,901.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.32 points, or 0.26 percent, to 8,088.36.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp)