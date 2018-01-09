Wall Street rally rolls on amid earnings optimism

U.S. stock futures edged higher on Tuesday, keeping alive Wall Street's 2018 winning streak that is powered by robust economic data and expectations of earnings boost from corporate tax cuts.

NEW YORK: Wall Street's major indexes extended the New Year rally to close at record levels on Tuesday on investor optimism ahead of quarterly earnings reports and hopes for easing tensions with North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.8 points, or 0.41 percent, to 25,385.8, the S&P 500 gained 3.58 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,751.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.19 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,163.58.

