Wall Street rally stalls as financials slide

U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Tuesday as investors paused after a three-day run that was driven by hopes that major economies would act to counter a global economic downturn.

NEW YORK: Financial shares led U.S. stocks lower on Tuesday to end a three-day rally as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.09 points, or 0.65per cent, to 25,965.7, the S&P 500 lost 22.88 points, or 0.78per cent, to 2,900.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.25 points, or 0.68per cent, to 7,948.56.

(Reporting by April Joyner; editing by Jonathan Oatis)