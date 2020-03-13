Wall Street rebound loses steam on report Trump to declare emergency

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A rebound on Wall Street on Friday fizzled out following reports that President Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency to tackle the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said earlier he would hold a news conference at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) about the pandemic, without providing details.

Wall Street's fear gauge jumped to its highest since the 2008 financial crisis after logging its biggest-ever one-day surge in history on Thursday.

"There's no question there is a sort of skittishness in the market about what the plan is, and how we are going to work through this," said Gordon Charlop, managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.

"At this point, I still think the risk is more to the downside than the upside."

All three main stock indexes gained more than 6per cent in early trade following the worst daily selloff in more than three decades in the previous session, as investors bet on another round of fiscal stimulus to thwart a looming global recession.

Travel stocks, hammered in the rout, led gains, with the S&P 1500 airlines index up 1.2per cent. Hotel operators Marriott International Inc , Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Hyatt Hotels Corp advanced between 2.1per cent and 4.3per cent.

The heavyweight technology sector was up 2.3per cent, while the rate-sensitive financial sector gained 3.4per cent as U.S. Treasury yields rose.

Energy stocks erased earlier gains to trade 2.3per cent lower, while utilities fell 0.6per cent.

Apple Inc rose 3.4per cent, providing the biggest boost to the benchmark S&P 500, as the iPhone maker said it would reopen all 42 of its branded stores in China.

At 11:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 285.80 points, or 1.35per cent, at 21,486.42, while the S&P 500 was up 32.46 points, or 1.31per cent, at 2,513.10. The Nasdaq Composite was up 73.81 points, or 1.02per cent, at 7,275.61.

The indexes remained about 25per cent below their record highs hit mid-February, and were on track for their biggest weekly declines since the 2008 financial crisis.

Boeing Co jumped 6.5per cent but was still on track for its worst weekly slump in history on rising concerns about the company's growing cash burn.

Software company Oracle Corp jumped 9.7per cent after topping quarterly profit and revenue expectations and flagging a "minimal impact" from the virus outbreak on its fourth-quarter revenue.

Advancing issues almost matched decliners on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 106 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded one new high and 511 new lows.

(Writing by Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)