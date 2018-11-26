Wall Street rebounds, retailers rise as holiday sales pick up

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, as optimism of a robust holiday season powered gains in shares of retailers and technology stocks bounced back after a brutal sell-off last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 354.36 points, or 1.46 percent, to 24,640.31, the S&P 500 gained 40.91 points, or 1.55 percent, to 2,673.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 142.87 points, or 2.06 percent, to 7,081.85.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Tom Brown)