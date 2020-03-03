Wall Street rebounds sharply after Fed's emergency rate cut

Wall Street rebounds sharply after Fed's emergency rate cut

U.S. stocks indexes surged on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a half percentage point in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus.

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 319.24 points, or 1.20per cent, at 27,022.56, the S&P 500 was up 38.33 points, or 1.24per cent, at 3,128.56. The Nasdaq Composite was up 100.59 points, or 1.12per cent, at 9,052.75.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

