Wall Street retreats from record levels as Apple weighs

NEW YORK: Wall Street backed off from record levels on Monday (Jan 29), dragged lower by a slide in Apple shares after a report said iPhone X demand was waning.

Shares of Apple fell as much 2.6 per cent after the Nikkei reported the company will cut production of its flagship gadget in half. Analysts expect the tech giant to report quarterly EPS of US$3.83 on Thursday. Apples shares were last down 1.8 per cent at US$168.36.

"The market's responding to the question of what Apple's earnings are going to look like, specifically what kind of guidance are they going to give on iPhone X sales," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.

The technology sector's 0.62 per cent drop weighed the most on the markets as all three major US indices retreated from highs and their strongest four-week run since 2016.

However, the biggest decliners were defensive sectors - utilities, real estate and telecoms slid as US 10-year treasury yields hit their highest since 2014.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 177.23 points (0.67 per cent) to 26,439.48, the S&P 500 lost 19.34 points (0.67 per cent) to 2,853.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.27 points (0.52 per cent) to 7,466.51.

The S&P 500's remarkable seven per cent rally this year up to Friday's close has also driven up a measure of anxiety in the market, in a break with history.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a near-term gauge of investor anxiety, reached a high of 13.23 on Monday, its highest level since Dec 1.

"There are more and more calls for a reversal at some point in time," said Hellwig. "We've had a long run in the stock market, and we've seen some unease, but that could be reversed with a couple of good days."

In an eventful week, investors will grapple with US President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union speech, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, the US employment report, and a host of high-profile earnings from Amazon.com, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft, among others.

Fourth-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 are now seen growing 13.2 per cent, up from 12 per cent at the beginning of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data. Of the companies that have reported to date, 79.7 beat Wall Street expectations.

Aside from higher yields, telecom stocks also slipped on reports that the US government was considering building a 5G wireless network to guard against spying.

AT&T was down 0.9 per cent, Verizon slipped 0.7 per cent and Sprint pulled back by 1.3 per cent.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group jumped to an all-time high, up as much as 32.4 per cent, after K-cup maker Keurig Green Mountain said it will buy the company in a deal worth more than US$21 billion.

Wynn Resorts was down 8.5 per cent after the company announced the formation of a committee to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against its CEO Steve Wynn.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.75-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 125 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 150 new highs and 29 new lows.