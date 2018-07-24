Wall Street rises as climbing yields boost financials

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks largely rose on Monday (Jul 23) as a jump in 10-year bond yields boosted financials and as news of upcoming international trade talks offset the negative impact of the strengthening US dollar on corporate earnings forecasts.

The financial sector rose 1.4 per cent after 10-year US Treasury yields climbed to their highest level in five weeks. The Federal Reserve was seen as likely to continue raising interest rates despite criticism from President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

News of ongoing trade talks helped US stocks edge upward. Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent Trump a letter urging a quick wrap-up of trade negotiations, and trade officials from Mexico and the United States will meet later this week.

Also, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is scheduled to meet with Trump on Wednesday, though he will not arrive in Washington with a specific trade offer.

"One of the reasons we're holding tight is rumors that there will be progress made on trade agreements with Europe, as well as the new comments from the president of Mexico," said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.83 points (0.06 per cent) to 25,044.29, the S&P 500 gained 5.15 points (0.18 per cent) to 2,806.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.67 points (0.28 per cent) to 7,841.87.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, the effects of international trade tensions weighed as some investors worry that the US-China trade war could spill over to the currency markets. The dispute has sent the dollar higher, and as a result, several US multinationals are reevaluating their currency hedging strategies.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc fell 7.1 per cent, contributing to the S&P 500 industrial sector's 0.6 per cent decline. The machinery parts maker slashed its full-year earnings forecast, joining Netflix Inc in blaming the strong dollar for the cut.

Yet the second-quarter earnings season has been strong, with analysts' profit growth forecasts now at about 22 per cent, up from 20.7 per cent at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amazon.com Inc slipped 0.8 per cent and was the biggest drag on the Nasdaq after Trump renewed his attacks on the retailer.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Hasbro Inc shares jumped 14.1 per cent, the most in the S&P 500, after posting upbeat results. Rival Mattel Inc gained 4.7 per cent.

Tesla Inc shares fell 3.8 per cent after a report that the company has asked some suppliers to refund previous payments by the company in a bid to turn a profit.

Shares of oilfield services provider Halliburton Co sank 8.1 per cent as investors focused on growing pipeline constraints in the Permian Basin.

LifePoint Health Inc shares soared 35.5 per cent and lifted shares of hospital operators after the company agreed to be bought by Apollo Global Management in a deal valued at about US$5.6 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 107 new highs and 50 new lows.