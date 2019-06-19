Wall Street rises as investors cheer Fed rate cut signal

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Wednesday as the mood turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement, which investors hope could open the door to future interest rate cuts.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 approached its record high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled potential U.S. interest rate cuts later this year, reassuring investors worried that the U.S.-China trade war could stall economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.59 points, or 0.15per cent, to 26,504.13, the S&P 500 gained 8.72 points, or 0.30per cent, to 2,926.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.44 points, or 0.42per cent, to 7,987.32.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Noel Randwich; Editing by James Dalgleish)