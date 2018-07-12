Wall Street rises as top technology stocks hit record highs

U.S. stock index futures bounced back on Thursday, from a drop a day earlier on renewed fears of a Sino-U.S. trade war, as oil prices rose and a couple of big deals helped rekindle optimism as the earnings season kicks off.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as top technology names hit record highs and industrials rebounded, offsetting worries about a U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225.45 points, or 0.91 percent, to 24,925.9, the S&P 500 gained 24.31 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,798.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.31 points, or 1.39 percent, to 7,823.92.

