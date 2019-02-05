Wall Street rises at open, lifted by upbeat earnings

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by consumer discretionary and technology stocks following upbeat earnings, while investors wait for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.56 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 25,287.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.47 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,728.34. The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.80 points, or 0.12 percent, to 7,356.34 at the opening bell.

