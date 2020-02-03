Wall Street rises at open after steep selloff

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday, following steep declines in the previous session, as China took steps to relieve pressure on its economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Monday, following their worst week in at least four months due to growth concerns stemming from the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.62 points, or 0.23per cent, at the open to 28,319.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.14 points, or 0.31per cent, at 3,235.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 39.79 points, or 0.43per cent, to 9,190.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)