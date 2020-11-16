Wall Street rises at open as Moderna says vaccine 94.5per cent effective

U.S. stock index futures rose nearly 1per cent on Monday as bets of an economic recovery, aided by hopes of an effective COVID-19 vaccine, helped investors shrug off worries over new restrictions to combat surging infections across the United States.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5per cent effective in preventing COVID-19, boosting hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-induced downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192.55 points, or 0.65per cent, at the open to 29,672.36.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.01 points, or 0.42per cent, at 3,600.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.82 points, or 0.15per cent, to 11,847.11 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)