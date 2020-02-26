Wall Street rises at open following four-day rout

U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Wednesday after the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes suffered their sharpest four-day fall in more than two years on fears of the economic damage from the global spread of the coronavirus.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after suffering their worst four-day percentage fall in more than a year on fears of the economic damage from the global spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.10 points, or 0.29per cent, at the open to 27,159.46.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.69 points, or 0.37per cent, at 3,139.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.94 points, or 0.51per cent, to 9,011.55 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)