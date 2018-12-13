Wall Street rises at open on trade optimism

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday, easing from gains earlier in the session, with investors increasingly taking a wait-and-see approach as the United States and China make progress on resolving their bitter trade dispute.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by technology shares, as signs of progress between the United States and China on resolving their bitter trade dispute continued to boost sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.59 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 24,575.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.63 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,658.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.97 points, or 0.52 percent, to 7,135.28 at the opening bell.

