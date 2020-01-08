Wall Street rises but pares gains as Middle East concerns persist

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said there were no American casualties in the Iranian missile strikes and that Tehran appeared to be standing down, sparking a relief rally in markets.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday after comments by President Donald Trump eased fears of an all-out conflict in the Middle East, but the market sharply pared gains late in the session following reports of blasts in Baghdad.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.79 points, or 0.57per cent, to 28,745.47, the S&P 500 gained 15.88 points, or 0.49per cent, to 3,253.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.66 points, or 0.67per cent, to 9,129.24.

