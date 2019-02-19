Wall Street rises modestly on Walmart bump

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday, as investors started a holiday-shortened week on a cautious note ahead of a fresh round of trade talks between the United States and China.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat results from Walmart boosted investor sentiment and high-level U.S.-China trade talks resumed in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,891.32, the S&P 500 gained 4.19 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,779.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.36 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,486.77.

