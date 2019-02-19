Wall Street rises modestly on Walmart bump

Business

Wall Street rises modestly on Walmart bump

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday, as investors started a holiday-shortened week on a cautious note ahead of a fresh round of trade talks between the United States and China.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat results from Walmart boosted investor sentiment and high-level U.S.-China trade talks resumed in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,891.32, the S&P 500 gained 4.19 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,779.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.36 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,486.77.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark