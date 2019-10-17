Wall Street rises on earnings, geopolitical encouragement

Wall Street rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes near one-month highs on upbeat earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley, while investors cheered Britain's preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union.

REUTERS: Wall Street advanced on Thursday as investor sentiment was buoyed by a string of corporate earnings beats and encouraging geopolitical developments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.13 points, or 0.09per cent, to 27,027.11, the S&P 500 gained 8.35 points, or 0.28per cent, to 2,998.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.67 points, or 0.4per cent, to 8,156.85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Stephen Culp; Editing by Chris Reese)