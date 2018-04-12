Wall Street rises on earnings hopes, easing Syria jitters
U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday on expectations of strong corporate earnings, looking past geopolitical risks and concerns about faster interest rate hikes.
NEW YORK: U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as investors anticipated a strong earnings season and as U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that a military strike on Syria may not be imminent eased geopolitical worries.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 293.29 points, or 1.21 percent, to 24,482.74, the S&P 500 gained 21.82 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,664.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.22 points, or 1.01 percent, to 7,140.25.
