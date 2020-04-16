Wall Street rises on hopes of lockdown easing, jobless claims

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, with investors weighing the prospects of the economy re-opening against worsening macroeconomic data and dour first-quarter earnings reports.

REUTERS: U.S. stock markets opened higher on Thursday as data showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to relax strict lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.31 points, or 0.17per cent, at the open to 23,543.66.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.98 points, or 0.57per cent, at 2,799.34. The Nasdaq Composite gained 85.93 points, or 1.02per cent, to 8,479.11 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)