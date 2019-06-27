Wall Street rises on investor optimism ahead of G20

U.S. equity futures edged higher on Thursday following a report that the United States and China had agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute before a G20 summit this weekend, but gains were tempered by Boeing shares after more 737 MAX woes.

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher after a broad-based rally on Thursday as investors looked to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend for progress in the long-running U.S.-China trade dispute, which has whipsawed markets for months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.05 points, or 0.04per cent, to 26,525.77, the S&P 500 gained 11.02 points, or 0.38per cent, to 2,924.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.79 points, or 0.73per cent, to 7,967.76.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)