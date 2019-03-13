Wall Street rises on strength of healthcare shares; Boeing manages to gain

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. stocks rose broadly on Wednesday after fresh economic data strengthened the Federal Reserve's patient stance on future rate hikes and as Boeing rose for the first time since Sunday's deadly crash of a 737 MAX 8 jet in Ethiopia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148.29 points, or 0.58 percent, to 25,702.95, the S&P 500 gained 19.43 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,810.95, and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.37 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,643.41.

