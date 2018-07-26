Wall Street rises on US-EU trade deal, tech gains

NEW YORK: Wall Street's major indices rose on Wednesday (Jul 25) after US President Donald Trump and the European Union reached an agreement that investors hope will avert a trade war.

The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow all hit session highs as both Trump and Juncker struck a conciliatory tone on trade in their statements to reporters.

Trump and the European Commission's chief, Jean Claude-Juncker, agreed to work to lower industrial tariffs on both sides and to increase European imports of liquefied natural gas and soybeans from the United States, among other measures, the US president said in a news conference.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.16 points (0.68 per cent) to 25,414.10, the S&P 500 gained 25.67 points (0.91 per cent) to 2,846.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 91.47 points (1.17 per cent) to 7,932.24.



The Dow, which had been weighed by Boeing Inc's report of higher costs for its aerial refueling tanker programme, reversed its earlier downward course. Boeing shares pared losses and were last down 1.9 per cent.

The S&P and the Nasdaq were boosted by gains in the technology sector. Shares of Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp hit record highs earlier in Wednesday's session. Facebook shares were last up 1.4 per cent, and Microsoft shares were trading up 2.1 per cent.

Visa Inc shares also rose 1.1 per cent. Both Facebook and Visa are scheduled to report results after the bell.

Investors noted that strong corporate earnings have helped prop up US stocks despite ongoing concerns about tariffs raising companies' costs and cutting into their profits.

Of the 148 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 85.8 per cent have topped analyst expectations. If the beat rate holds, it will be the highest on record, dating back to the first quarter of 1994, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"In a nutshell, the market is continuing to be dominated by trade and earnings," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer of BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York. "Those are the two big issues."

Coca-Cola Co shares rose 1.8 per cent after the beverage company's quarterly sales and profit beat estimates.

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc jumped 9.1 per cent after the hospital operator raised its full-year earnings forecast.

However, General Motors Co shares fell 5.8 per cent after the automaker cut its 2018 profit forecast, citing rising steel and aluminum costs due to tariffs. Ford Motor Co shares dipped 2.0 per cent ahead of its results, scheduled to be announced after the bell.

Shares of AT&T Inc also dropped 4.6 per cent, weighing the most on the S&P, after the wireless carrier's quarterly revenue missed estimates.

NXP Semiconductors NV shares slipped 2.7 per cent as the chipmaker awaits Chinese approval for its acquisition by Qualcomm Inc ahead of a deadline later in the day. Shares of Qualcomm, which is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the bell, dipped 0.1 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.32-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.15-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and seven new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 59 new highs and 75 new lows.

