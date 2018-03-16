Wall Street rises with help from industrial data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat opening for Wall Street on Friday as continuing turmoil in the Trump administration kept investors on edge.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks rose on Friday boosted by strong industrial output numbers though Wall Street's three major indexes posted losses for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.91 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,946.57, the S&P 500 gained 4.51 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,751.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.25 point, or 0 percent, to 7,481.99.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish)