Wall Street rises with help from industrial data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat opening for Wall Street on Friday as continuing turmoil in the Trump administration kept investors on edge.

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
NEW YORK: U.S. stocks rose on Friday boosted by strong industrial output numbers though Wall Street's three major indexes posted losses for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.91 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,946.57, the S&P 500 gained 4.51 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,751.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.25 point, or 0 percent, to 7,481.99.

