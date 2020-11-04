Wall Street seeks safety of Big Tech as election hangs in the balance

The United States' big technology names led gainers on Wall Street on Wednesday, as investors sought the security of this year's big stay-at-home corporate success stories in the face of a presidential election set to go down to the wire.

REUTERS: The United States' big technology names led gainers on Wall Street on Wednesday, as investors sought the security of this year's big stay-at-home corporate success stories in the face of a presidential election set to go down to the wire.

Overall, Wall Street's main indexes surged to a more-than-one-week high with the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperforming.

Following are major movers as traders and investors in New York's main stock indexes digested the results and President Donald Trump's chances of beating Democratic challenger Joe Biden to win a second term.

BIG TECH

Technology mega-caps have benefited from Trump's softer stance on regulation and anti-trust policies as well as a tax cut that targeted U.S. big business.

Microsoft , Intel and IBM rose between 0.4per cent and 2.2per cent, while FAANG stocks Facebook , Apple , Amazon , Netflix and Google surged between 3.2per cent and 7.5per cent.

"With a Trump presidency more likely than expected and a more evenly balanced Senate, any big change like higher capital gains tax or a legislation that regulates the tax more aggressively is less likely, and that's why tech is doing better," said TS Lombard's head of strategy, Andrea Cicione.

U.S.-LISTED CHINESE STOCKS

The iShares MSCI China ETF scaled all-time highs, up 4.5per cent as a Biden administration is expected to ratchet down tensions in the U.S.-China tariff war.

Shares of Baidu JD.Com Alibaba rose between 2.8per cent and 5.6per cent.

DEFENSE

The iShares US Aerospace & Defense and the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF extended gains to a third session.

Contractors Northrop Grumman , Lockheed Martin and Raytheon rose between 2.2per cent and 6.0per cent after the Congressional results so far suggest Republicans retaining control of Senate.

"This removes the threat of a Blue Wave, and 'progressive' Democrats attempting to take an axe to the Department of Defense budget to fund other spending priorities," said Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer , Merck & Co , Eli Lilly , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals , Bristol Myers and Johnson & Johnson all rose between 2.7per cent and 7.5per cent.

Analysts at SVB Leerink said a Trump win with a close Senate race was almost an ideal outcome for biopharma and that an effectively split Senate would likely shield the industry from any sweeping reforms.

BANKS

Some of Wall Street's big banks slid, with JP Morgan , Bank of America and Citi down between 1.0per cent and 2.7per cent as market participants feared a divided Congress would make it harder for Washington to pass another coronavirus stimulus package.

"Now there will be a split Congress and, therefore, a lot more fiscal restraint and those expectations of higher inflation and high yields favoring banks and financials will have to be reassessed," Cicione said.

Wells Fargo , Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley managed to eke out gains, with Goldman up 2per cent.

ALTERNATE ENERGY

The Invesco Solar ETF dropped 3.5per cent, having gained more than 40per cent from September lows, while the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF , another instrument representing the developing sector, which Biden had made a key plank of his agenda, fell 2per cent.

"The fact that Republicans are likely to retain a Senate majority would make it virtually impossible for Biden (if he wins) to enact his major climate reforms," said Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov.

Stocks of solar energy firms such as First Solar , Enphase and JinkoSolar traded between 4.4per cent and 10.3per cent lower.

INDUSTRIALS

Shares of infrastructure companies such as Caterpillar , Vulcan Materials and Jacobs Engineering slid between 5.3per cent and 7.5per cent.

MARIJUANA

Major cannabis producers had surged after the vice presidential debate, when Biden's partner on the ticket Kamala Harris said marijuana would be decriminalized at the federal level under their administration.

But with exit polls surprising markets, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF slipped 2.4per cent.

Shares of Tilray , as well as U.S.-based listings of Canada's Canopy Growth , Cronos and Aurora Cannabis fell between 9.4per cent and 7.8per cent.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew; Additional reporting by Trisha Roy, Arunima Kumar and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham, Bernard Orr and Shounak Dasgupta)