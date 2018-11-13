Wall Street sell-off deepens as Apple's woes persist; Dow loses 2%

WASHINGTON: Wall Street's sell-off gathered pace on Monday afternoon (Nov 12), with the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly shedding two percent as shares in Apple continued to weaken.

With a half hour left in the trading day, the Dow had shaved off 602.12 points (2.32 per cent) at 25,387.18 while the broader S&P 500 was down 54.79 points (1.97 per cent) at 2,726.22.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen furthest, losing 206.03 points (2.78 per cent) at 7,200.87.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump claimed, without evidence, that the Democrats' gains in last week's mid-term elections were causing the stock market woes.

"The prospect of Presidential Harassment by the Dems is causing the Stock Market big headaches!" he wrote on Twitter.

Trading volume was comparatively thin due to a public holiday, however, which can favour volatility. Bond markets were also closed.

Apple, maker of the iPhone, had suffered during much of the day, with investors unnerved by slashed sales expectations from the manufacturer of a key component.

Shares were down 4.7 per cent. Laser sensor maker Lumentum Holdings, the parts supplier, itself nosedived nearly 33 per cent.

"Apple is dragging down the tech sector and actually the whole market," Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital told AFP.

Earlier the VIX, a measure of market volatility, had hit its highest level in a week while embattled engineering giant General Electric was approaching its lowest close in nearly a decade.