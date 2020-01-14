Wall Street set for flat open, big bank earnings mixed

Wall Street was set to open largely flat on Tuesday, as investors took a breather following a record rally on optimism over the U.S.-China trade deal, while the big U.S. banks reported mixed quarterly results.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes set new all-time highs on Monday, helped by bets that the expected Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal will spur a rebound in global growth and on easing Middle East tensions.

Kicking off fourth-quarter earnings, the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co rose 1.1per cent in premarket trading after its quarterly profit beat estimates as strength in its trading and underwriting businesses offset weakness in consumer banking.

Wells Fargo & Co slid 3.4per cent after reporting a 55per cent slump in profit, as it set aside US$1.5 billion toward legal expenses, while Citigroup Inc rose 0.3per cent as it topped Wall Street profit estimates.

Analysts expect profits at S&P 500 companies to drop 0.7per cent for the second consecutive quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, largely due to a drag in energy and industrial earnings that have been hit by a prolonged trade war.

China has pledged to buy nearly an additional US$80 billion of manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years, plus over US$50 billion more in energy supplies, Reuters reported, citing a source briefed on the trade deal that is expected to be signed on Wednesday.

"Expectations are for flat to negative earnings this quarter and I don't think there are any surprises," said Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

"Investors are requiring an earnings inflection next year, and if we don't get it, that will be the catalyst for risk-off (trading)."

Delta Air Lines Inc rose 3.8per cent after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by customers gained from rival airlines' 737 MAX cancellations.

Videogame retailer GameStop Corp tumbled 12.5per cent after cutting its fiscal 2019 outlook for profit and same-store sales.

At 08:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 28 points, or 0.10per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.25 points.

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in December and monthly underlying inflation pressures retreated, giving the Federal Reserve room to keep interest rates unchanged at least through this year.

