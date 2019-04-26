Wall Street set for flat open after mixed results, GDP data

REUTERS: U.S. stocks were set to open little changed on Friday following a mixed batch of earnings, while investors assessed data that showed U.S. growth was boosted by temporary factors in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased at a 3.2 percent annualized rate, lifted by trade and the largest accumulation of unsold goods since 2015, factors that are likely to reverse in the coming quarters.

Growth was also boosted by an increase in government investment, which offset sharp slowdown in consumer and business spending.

"The data is a vote of confidence that tells us the economy is humming and fears of a slowdown have been assuaged for the moment," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"Markets have been very strong all year, and this confirms that things are going fine, but we could see some volatility as investors dissect these numbers."

The data comes as investors look for fresh catalysts to push the markets higher, with the S&P 500 now 0.5per cent below its record high hit in late September, helped by largely positive earnings reports.

Nearly 78per cent of the 178 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have surpassed earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Wall Street now expects earnings to be in line with the year-ago quarter, a sharp improvement from the 2.3per cent fall expected at the start of April.

At 9:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.05per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.09per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.75 points, or 0.39per cent.

Amazon.com Inc rose 1.8per cent in premarket trading after the e-commerce giant reported quarterly profit that doubled and beat estimates on soaring demand for its cloud and ad services.

Ford Motor Co shares surged 7.3per cent after the automaker posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings largely due to strong pickup truck sales in its core U.S. market.

Among decliners, Intel Corp slumped 7.8per cent after it cut its full-year revenue forecast and missed quarterly sales estimate for its key data center business.

Exxon Mobil Corp fell 2.2per cent after its quarterly profit missed estimates on lower oil and gas prices as well as weakness in its refining and chemicals businesses.

Mattel Inc jumped 7.3per cent after the toymaker beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue, as a more diverse range of Barbie dolls powered sales in the United States.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)