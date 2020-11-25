Wall Street set for muted open as weekly jobless claims rise

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a subdued open on Wednesday as a surprise jump in weekly jobless claims added to signs that the labor market recovery was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes were set for a subdued open on Wednesday as a surprise jump in weekly jobless claims added to signs that the labor market recovery was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 778,000 for the week ended Nov. 21, compared with 748,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 730,000 applications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is some concern that the labor market is taking a step backwards as opposed to forward on the heels of stimulus having run out and no more stimulus packages in the offing," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

With no fiscal stimulus in sight, hopes of a vaccine and recent data suggesting business activity would bounce back next year have lifted Wall Street's main indexes to record highs and set the benchmark S&P 500 on course for its best November ever.

Market participants said they expected U.S. stocks to climb even higher, with a recent Reuters poll showing the S&P 500 is poised to rise 9per cent between now and the end of 2021. The index has surged 66per cent since the coronavirus-led crash in March and is up about 12.5per cent so far this year.

As investors returned to cyclical sectors such as industrials and energy, which are set to benefit most from an economic recovery, the S&P value index gained about 11per cent this month after underperforming the benchmark index all year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But by 8:51 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.25per cent, outperforming the S&P 500 and the Dow futures , indicating demand for the technology mega-caps that are seen as relatively safe during the recession.

Dow e-minis were down 58 points, or 0.19per cent, and S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.06per cent.

Shares of major U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup were down between 0.5per cent and 1.7per cent in premarket trading, while technology heavyweights Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp gained about 0.4per cent.

Trading volumes are expected to be light ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

Advertisement

Among individual stocks, Gap Inc fell 11.5per cent in premarket trading as the apparel retailer missed quarterly profit expectations on Tuesday.

Moderna Inc gained 1.2per cent after securing a vaccine supply deal with the European Union.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)