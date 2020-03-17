Wall Street set for slight bounce after 'Black Monday' carnage

U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday following Wall Street's steepest fall since 1987 in the previous session, as rising business disruptions in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic fanned worries over its economic damage.

The Federal Reserve's severe move to cut interest rates to near zero on Monday sent the benchmark S&P 500 to late 2018 lows, marking its third-biggest daily percentage drop on record, beaten only by the 1987 rout and the Great Depression crash.

Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas expressed skepticism over the market's bounce and said that the sentiment still remained weak.

"We have not experienced an issue like this in the last several decades, where it affects all industries and businesses everywhere in the world."

As governments in the United States and Europe start shutting restaurants and schools, as well as asking people to stay home, several investors are concerned the current crisis could snowball into something bigger than a recession, including a credit crisis or even a depression.

"A recession is a fairly high probability. The question is when does it start," Frederick said.

Wall Street's three main indexes have plunged about 30per cent from their record closing highs in mid February, ending the U.S. stock market's longest-ever bull run.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 158 points, or 0.77per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.83per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 90.75 points, or 1.29per cent.

Big U.S. lenders ticked higher after announcing they would access funding from the Fed's "discount window". Bank of America Corp , Citigroup Inc , Goldman Sachs Group Inc , JP Morgan Chase & Co , and Wells Fargo & Co rose between 2.0per cent and 2.6per cent in premarket trading.

Boeing Co gained 2.6per cent after the planemaker said it was in talks with senior White House officials and congressional leaders about short-term assistance for the entire U.S. aviation sector.

United Airlines , Southwest Airlines Co and Delta Air Lines also rose more than 1.4per cent.

In a bright spot for healthcare stocks, Pfizer Inc gained 3.4per cent after the drugmaker signed a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE to co-develop a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped 10.5per cent after the company said it had identified antibodies to potentially treat COVID-19.

China's JD.com Inc rose 5.6per cent after the e-commerce company announced up to US$2 billion in share buybacks and estimated a growth in sales in the current quarter.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)