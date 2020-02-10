Wall Street set for subdued open as investors weigh coronavirus risks

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Monday after Wall Street's rise last week, with investors monitoring the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and company updates as workers returned to work in China.

REUTERS: Wall Street was set to open largely unchanged on Monday after last week's strong gains as investors kept an eye on the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak and company updates, with people starting to return to work in China.

The death toll from the epidemic has surpassed that of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) from 2002-2003 and the World Health Organization said the number of cases outside China could be just "the tip of the iceberg".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Investors are quiet worried about the overly negative impact of the coronavirus on the global economy," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Apple Inc slipped 1.1per cent in premarket trading as its supplier Foxconn struggled to fully resume its factories in China.

Analysts expect China's smartphone sales may plunge by as much as 50per cent in the first quarter, as many retail shops remain shuttered for an extended period and companies struggle to restart production.

On the other hand, electric carmaker Tesla Inc jumped 7.2per cent as its Shanghai factory returned to service with assistance to help it cope with the spreading epidemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis slipped 0.08per cent. S&P 500 e-minis remained unchanged and Nasdaq 100 e-minis gained 0.05per cent.

Wall Street's main indexes slipped from record highs on Friday, but still the S&P 500 posted its best week in eight months and the Nasdaq recorded its biggest weekly gain in more than a year following China's efforts to limit the impact of the virus.

This week, a slew of earnings reports from consumer discretionary companies and U.S. retail sales data could help determine to what extent the coronavirus is hitting consumer demand.

Markets will also watch for U.S. President Donald Trump's US$4.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2021 on Monday, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day address to the U.S. Congress starting Tuesday.

Among other stocks, L Brands Inc climbed 7.2per cent after a report the retailer was nearing a deal to sell Victoria's Secret to Sycamore Partners.

Eli Lilly dropped 4per cent after experimental drugs from the U.S. pharmaceutical firm and Switzerland's Roche failed to halt Alzheimer's disease.

Shopping centers owner Taubman Centers Inc surged 52.6per cent as it agreed to be bought by larger peer Simon Property Group Inc in a deal valued at US$3.6 billion.

Other U.S. mall owners Kimco Realty Corp, Macerich Co and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc jumped between 1.5per cent and 13.5per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)