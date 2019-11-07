Wall Street set to resume record run on trade deal optimism

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes were set to hit record highs on Thursday, boosted by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations and a fresh batch of largely upbeat earnings reports.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is eyeing its fifth straight week of increases, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is set to log six weeks of gains.

China said on Thursday that it had agreed with the United States to remove tariffs in phases, while the state-owned Xinhua News Agency said Beijing was also considering removing restrictions on poultry imports.

"This is fuelling optimism that a trade deal will be solidified at some point," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"It removes a veil of uncertainty and gives the market a green light for a risk-on path."

Trade-sensitive industrials 3M Co and Caterpillar Inc rose over 1per cent in premarket trading. Chipmakers with a sizeable exposure to China, including Intel Corp , Micron Technology and Nvidia Corp , were up between 1per cent and 1.7per cent.

Also supporting tech stocks was a 5.6per cent gain in Qualcomm Inc shares after the chipmaker forecast current-quarter profit above analysts' estimates.

Nearly three-quarters of the 383 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far have beaten profit expectations, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 152 points, or 0.55per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.37per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.44per cent.

Ralph Lauren Corp jumped 9.6per cent after it topped second-quarter profit expectations, driven by tighter control on expenses and strong demand for its Polo shirts and tweed jackets in China and Europe.

Expedia Group Inc dropped 14per cent as the online travel booking company missed quarterly profit estimates.

Roku Inc plunged 15per cent after posting a wider net loss in the third quarter, as it spent more to attract subscribers to its video streaming platform.

Twitter Inc fell 1.6per cent after Evercore ISI downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "in-line".

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)