Wall Street sinks at open as coronavirus fears prompt California emergency

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday as deaths from the coronavirus rose in the United States, forcing California to declare a state of emergency, while crippled travel demand hit airline stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 418.94 points, or 1.55per cent, at the open to 26,671.92. The S&P 500 opened lower by 54.42 points, or 1.74per cent, at 3,075.70. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 228 points, or 2.53per cent, to 8,790.09 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)