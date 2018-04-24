Wall Street slides as high bond yields fan cost worries

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as bond yields eased, while strong earnings from industrial heavyweights Caterpillar and United Technologies helped reinforce optimism about a first-quarter earnings season now in full swing.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as 10-year Treasury yields hit 3 percent for the first time in four years, stoking concerns over higher borrowing rates for companies already facing rising costs, and as quarterly results failed to deliver positive outlooks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 423.32 points, or 1.73 percent, to 24,025.37, the S&P 500 lost 35.74 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,634.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 121.25 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,007.35.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Chris Reese)